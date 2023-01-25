Voter registration deadline approaches in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The voter registration deadline in order to be eligible to vote in the March 7th special election is coming up.

According to a press release from the Bryan County Election Board, Feb. 10 is the last day to apply for voter registration.

Applications must be received by the county election board or postmarked no later than midnight on Feb. 10. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted but will not be processed until after the March 7th election.

Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved.

Applications must be approved by the county election board secretary in order to vote, the press releases stated.

Registered voters who have moved to Bryan County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration application to be eligible for elections in Bryan County. You can make those changes here.

Voter Registration applications can be downloaded here.

