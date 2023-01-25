Windy, Milder Days Ahead

Clear skies and sub-freezing temperatures are in the works for tonight, winds drop to just a few miles per hour from the northwest. Expect sunny, breezy and not as cold on Thursday with highs near 50 and westerly winds at around 20 mph. Friday sees rather stout southwesterly winds up to 30 mph, helping drive temperature upward to near 60 degrees. Clouds increase Saturday as southerly winds continue, there’s a small chance of showers Saturday night as a weak upper waves passes.

A strong cold front barrels in Sunday, and we’ll have some chilly rain in the forecast for the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

