Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Changes in the 2023 Tax season, and how to avoid being scammed

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This 2023 tax season is going to look a lot different.

According to Denison tax preparer, Mary Walker, filing taxes this year will be similar to times before the pandemic.

She said, “2019 did not have all of the credits and the child tax credits and all of those kinds of things that we got in 2021.”

Because of the pandemic, tax filers were given additional credits.

Walker said, “In probably six months, you got a few thousand dollars or whatever for a couple kids... then you got 3,000 off.”

However, now, that is far from the case.

Instead, filers should expect to see a lower tax return.

Walker explained, “So you are getting a child tax credit, but not an additional child tax credit.”

She says another thing people should be aware of is tax refund scammers.

Walker said, “Anytime you’re getting on the internet, if you haven’t been actually filing with that particular tax software, I would not really trust anything that was cheaper, or somebody that offered it.”

Tax fraud scams have been known to happen, but walker said it’s more prevalent today.

She continued and said, “So what I would encourage everyone to do is come to an established tax preparer or to file online where you already have your records.”

Walker said protecting your information online is the best way to avoid scammers.

She concluded, that if you are scammed, “You’re going to be involved with the IRS. You have to file a fraud report, and that report will be investigated. The problem with it is, they don’t really know who does it, because they’ve taken your name and identity.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting a person early Tuesday morning.
Boswell man arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
One man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting in Denison early...
Murder arrest made in early morning Denison shooting
Francis Bouska, 19, pled guilty of trying to solicit sexual acts from a child.
Tom Bean man in prison after attempting to solicit sexual acts from a child, police say
Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a...
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
Wesley Sloan, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly...
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault

Latest News

2023 Tax season
Tax season 2023
A Denison community is rallying around a local veteran caregiver and single mom as she rebuilds...
From classmates to family: Denison community rallies around mom, veteran caregiver after losing home to fire
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented Taylor Sheridan with a medallion Saturday.
Choctaw Chief presents medallion to ‘Yellowstone’ show creator
Grace Center counting homeless population in Ardmore