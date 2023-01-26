Changes in the 2023 Tax season, and how to avoid being scammed

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This 2023 tax season is going to look a lot different.

According to Denison tax preparer, Mary Walker, filing taxes this year will be similar to times before the pandemic.

She said, “2019 did not have all of the credits and the child tax credits and all of those kinds of things that we got in 2021.”

Because of the pandemic, tax filers were given additional credits.

Walker said, “In probably six months, you got a few thousand dollars or whatever for a couple kids... then you got 3,000 off.”

However, now, that is far from the case.

Instead, filers should expect to see a lower tax return.

Walker explained, “So you are getting a child tax credit, but not an additional child tax credit.”

She says another thing people should be aware of is tax refund scammers.

Walker said, “Anytime you’re getting on the internet, if you haven’t been actually filing with that particular tax software, I would not really trust anything that was cheaper, or somebody that offered it.”

Tax fraud scams have been known to happen, but walker said it’s more prevalent today.

She continued and said, “So what I would encourage everyone to do is come to an established tax preparer or to file online where you already have your records.”

Walker said protecting your information online is the best way to avoid scammers.

She concluded, that if you are scammed, “You’re going to be involved with the IRS. You have to file a fraud report, and that report will be investigated. The problem with it is, they don’t really know who does it, because they’ve taken your name and identity.”

