Choctaw Chief presents medallion to ‘Yellowstone’ show creator

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented Taylor Sheridan with a medallion Saturday.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented Taylor Sheridan with a medallion Saturday.(Chief Gary Batton)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented the show creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, with a medallion Saturday.

Batton said the award is for Sheridan’s commitment to telling the Native American story in the popular television series, Yellowstone.

In addition to writing the western drama - Sheridan also plays the role of Travis.

So honored to be able to meet Taylor Sheridan tonight and present him a medallion from Choctaw Nation for his commitment...

Posted by Chief Gary Batton on Saturday, January 21, 2023

