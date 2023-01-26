Choctaw Chief presents medallion to ‘Yellowstone’ show creator

(KXII) - Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented the show creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, with a medallion Saturday.

Batton said the award is for Sheridan’s commitment to telling the Native American story in the popular television series, Yellowstone.

In addition to writing the western drama - Sheridan also plays the role of Travis.

So honored to be able to meet Taylor Sheridan tonight and present him a medallion from Choctaw Nation for his commitment... Posted by Chief Gary Batton on Saturday, January 21, 2023

