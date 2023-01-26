Denton County fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted list

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added a Denton County resident to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

According to a press release from the DPS, Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Zaed Fawaz Rashid.

Rashid, 46, of Trophy Club, has been wanted since Nov. 2022, when the Denton County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, continuous violence against the family, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony and violation of bond/protective order.

In the Spring of 2022, Rashid was arrested in Trophy Club for multiple violent offenses. He subsequently bonded out of jail, eventually removed his ankle monitor and fled.

Rashid is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

In addition to Denton County, he has ties to the states of Virginia and Indiana.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of these three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

