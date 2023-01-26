Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Food banks preparing as SNAP benefits set to expire next month

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - SNAP emergency benefits are ending across the nation next month, and local food banks are preparing for more people needing food.

“We knew it would come eventually so we’ve really been pulling our partners in and talking with them,” OK DHS director of adult and family services Deborah Smith said. “Trying to make sure that everyone knows this change is happening for families and there will be an increased demand for their services, it will be a big impact on a lot of Oklahomans.”

Smith said the emergency benefits started in April of 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Oklahomans began getting a second benefit allotment midway through the month in addition to the usual benefit at the beginning.

Now that’s ending nationwide.

At the Salvation Army in Ardmore, social service director Crystal Douglas said they’re gearing up for more people needing help.

“We do expect for the numbers to increase because of the price of food the groceries is going up and then the snap benefits are ending,” Douglas said.

Smith said anyone who is having trouble making dinner with a tighter budget can find recipe ideas on the SNAP education website.

Salvation Army officer Bobby Carr said people can also stretch their SNAP dollars by coming to the Salvation Army’s new satellite food giveaways each month.

“A lot of areas around here are what we call a food desert,” Carr said. “There’s not many grocery stores or accessible food or resource outlets near them. We began taking out our disaster truck with 60-70 orders, groceries, and some meat items, and we stay until it’s all gone.”

“We see that this is going to be a challenge for many,” Smith said. “We’re in this with you and we will do our best to support you during this transition.”

“Everyone needs help sometimes in their life, there’s no need of being ashamed,” Douglas said. “This is what we’re here for. We’re here to help the community and help the ones in need.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting a person early Tuesday morning.
Boswell man arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
One man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting in Denison early...
Murder arrest made in early morning Denison shooting
Francis Bouska, 19, pled guilty of trying to solicit sexual acts from a child.
Tom Bean man in prison after attempting to solicit sexual acts from a child, police say
Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a...
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
Wesley Sloan, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly...
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault

Latest News

Grace Center counting homeless population in Ardmore
It’s a free 12-week course with a graduation ceremony the final week.
A look into the day of the life of a Denison Police Officer
Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow says he will not enforce the new ATF and DOJ ruling on the...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce ATF pistol brace ruling
A Denison community is rallying around a local veteran caregiver and single mom as she rebuilds...
From classmates to family: Denison community rallies around mom, veteran caregiver after losing home to fire