Grace Center counting homeless population in Ardmore

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time since COVID, volunteers at The Grace Center in Ardmore are outside trying to get an accurate count of the homeless in the city.

It is known as a point-in-time count. The center helps people who are homeless, and opened an overnight shelter on January 9.

Last year’s point in time count was just under 130, however, Director Linda Heitman expects this year’s count to be higher since volunteers are able to search outside since the pandemic.

“The reason that it’s so important for funding purposes,” Heitman said. “For example, when the HUD distributes the Emergency Solutions Grant every year the states it is based on population. However, it’s also depending on the number of homeless.”

The center serves as many as 40 people a day.

To find ways to help The Grace Center click here.

