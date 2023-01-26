Sherman man sentenced to prison for assaulting a police officer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man will spend 17 years in prison after he punched an officer in the face.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Sherman officers were dispatched to a fight in progress on March 17, 2019 where police said six to eight people were fighting in the parking lot at Steeple Chase apartments.

When the officers entered the residence where the altercation was happening, the first officer was punched in the face by 35-year-old Joel Alvarez, according to the press release.

The officer sustained serious injuries, including a fractured nose and eye socket, and was taken to the hospital where he underwent several surgeries. The injured officer was not able to return to the line of duty for over a year.

The press release states that a second officer was punched in the jaw while apprehending Alvarez, which caused pain and swelling.

Alvarez was sentenced to 17 years for aggravated assault against a public servant and 10 years for assault of a Peace Officer. The sentences will run concurrent, but due to the nature of the aggravated assault conviction, Alvarez must serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.

