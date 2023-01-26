Texoma Local
US 82 exit ramp to US 75 closed beginning Thursday

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that the eastbound exit ramp on US 82 (exit 642) that leads to US 75 will close temporarily starting Thursday.

In a press release, TXDOT said the closure is necessary for crews to complete construction of the US 82 eastbound frontage road and a new exit ramp.

Drivers going east on US 82 are advised to use the North Travis St exit and follow the eastbound frontage road to access US 75, officials said.

Officials said the new ramp will be open to traffic in about six weeks, weather permitting.

