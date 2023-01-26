Windy and Mild Fri-Sat, Colder Air Returns Sunday

It’s another cold night on tap, but with a light southwesterly breeze, we’ll bottom out in the low to mid 30s instead of the 20s. Friday sees rather stout southwesterly winds developing, up to 30 mph, and this will help to boost afternoon temperatures to near 60 degrees under sunny skies. Clouds increase Saturday as southerly winds continue, there’s a small chance of showers from late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as a weak upper waves passes. We’re talking 30%, and amounts quite low if you find yourself in the rain.

A strong cold front barrels in early Sunday, and high temperatures will be much cooler – in the 40s. The cold air gradually deepens Monday and Tuesday; meanwhile a series of upper waves pass, triggering several round of precipitation. This is expected to begin Tuesday and extend on and off through Thursday.

Temperatures may be just cold enough for frozen precipitation, but once again it’s going to be a close call. Sleet or freezing rain are favored over snow this time, due to the shallow cold air. At this point, travel problems look to be limited just as with our recent event due to the marginally cold temperatures expected.

But you probably know the score – this is the next “big event” to watch!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

