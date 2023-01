GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One of three people involved in a robbery in 2018 was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Court documents said Natayvia White was arrested for robbery after she and two other people assaulted and stole from a man in the Sunshine Food Mart parking lot in Sherman in 2018.

White was sentenced to six years in prison.

