Bryan County man charged with child sex abuse
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man is accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.
According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 25-year-old Travis S. Birch is charged with child sexual abuse.
Court documents state, the abuse happened over a period of five months before the child made an outcry in January.
Birch faces up to life in prison if convicted.
