Bryan County man charged with child sex abuse

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man is accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 25-year-old Travis S. Birch is charged with child sexual abuse.

Court documents state, the abuse happened over a period of five months before the child made an outcry in January.

Birch faces up to life in prison if convicted.

