Checkpoints and patrols planned in Garvin County

Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drunk drivers Saturday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drunk drivers in Garvin County Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and Pauls Valley Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Garvin County with an emphasis in the Pauls Valley area on Saturday, January 28.

The checkpoint will run from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The goal is simple: to make Garvin County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads, according to the press release. Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Garvin County area before, during and after the checkpoint.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma, the press release adds.

Law enforcement are encouraging people to have a designated driver, or find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service.

