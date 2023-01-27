Estranged wife shoots at ex-husband, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot at her ex-husband’s car Thursday.

Paris Police said 37-year-old Patricsh Annette Titus followed her ex-husband after an an earlier disturbance between the two and shot at him.

Police said a bullet hole was found in the door of the vehicle just behind the driver’s door.

According to the press release, Titus was found in Clarksville and arrested. She was taken back to Paris and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Titus was booked into the Lamar County Jail.

Police said no one was seriously injured.

