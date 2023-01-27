Texoma Local
Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputies recover nearly 150 pounds of marijuana

150 pounds of marijuana with a street value estimated between $250 thousand and $500 thousand was seized during a traffic stop in Johnston County.(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - 150 pounds of marijuana with a street value estimated between $250 thousand and $500 thousand was seized during a traffic stop in Johnston County.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies were conducting a traffic stop they discovered the driver was in possession of marijuana. Just under 150 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana was recovered.

Sheriffs said the driver, a Chinese National and Oklahoma resident was arrested and is currently in the Johnston County Jail for trafficking CDS marijuana.

According to the department the street value of the load is estimated between $250 thousand and $500 thousand.

The social media post states deputies evidence that the suspect was trafficking marijuana from central Oklahoma to the North Texas area.

According to the department this is an ongoing investigation.

EMS company, Texas Vital Care parts ways with the City of Howe
