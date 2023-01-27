Paris man arrested after firing pistol during altercation with wife, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after he allegedly fired his pistol during an altercation with his wife early Friday morning.

Paris Police said 45-year-old Calvin Wade Anderson went to a residence in the 900 block of NE 20th St at 12:40 a.m. demanding to speak to his wife. During the altercation he pointed at the front door of the residence, then fired a round off into the ground before leaving.

Anderson returned to the residence and admitted to officers that he had fired the pistol during the altercation, according to the press release.

Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Police said no one was injured.

