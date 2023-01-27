Texoma Local
Remains recovered in Rush Springs identified as Athena Brownfield

The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner have positively identified the remains recovered...
The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner have positively identified the remains recovered in Rush Springs as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the remains recovered in Rush Springs as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield on Thursday.

Agents recovered the body on January 17.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, they cannot provide any additional comment on the investigation.

REMAINS RECOVERED IN RUSH SPRINGS POSITIVELY IDENTIFIED FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OKLAHOMA CITY (January 26, 2023)

Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Thursday, January 26, 2023

EMS company, Texas Vital Care parts ways with the City of Howe
