Remains recovered in Rush Springs identified as Athena Brownfield

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the remains recovered in Rush Springs as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield on Thursday.

Agents recovered the body on January 17.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, they cannot provide any additional comment on the investigation.

