Remains recovered in Rush Springs identified as Athena Brownfield
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the remains recovered in Rush Springs as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield on Thursday.
Agents recovered the body on January 17.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, they cannot provide any additional comment on the investigation.
