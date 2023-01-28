Denison ISD adds new Director of Security position

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Michael DeHaven will serve as the new Director of Security for Denison ISD. The position will ensure that the district is safeguarded.

The addition of this role follows an outbreak of recent school shooting threats across the country. Including in Denison, where two ago a juvenile was arrested for making a threat targeting Scott Middle School.

“The district overall has been looking to bolster security throughout all their facilities from the school campuses to the maintenance facilities and everything else,” DeHaven said.

This role is designed to create a safe and positive learning environment. DeHaven says he is prepared to add technology or personnel to any schools that need it. They are already working on instituting an amnesty program for students should they find themselves with any restricted items on campus.

“We’re gonna look at all the different security and what they have currently is working… and then we’re gonna do an assessment on all the schools and see where there’s capabilities, gaps, and where we can plug those gaps,” DeHaven said.

DeHaven has extensive experience, he has previously served the United States as he fought against terrorism during the War on Terror. Additionally, he managed the security infrastructure for the state. He believes his background will help him in his new role at Denison ISD.

He said his priority is to provide a safe and positive learning environment for students, faculty and staff. Additionally, he will be around the campuses and encourage anyone who sees him to say Hello.

