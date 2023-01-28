A Gusty and Mild Saturday, a Windy and Much Colder Sunday

Clouds increase Saturday as southerly winds continue, there’s a small chance of showers Saturday night as a weak upper wave passes. We’re talking 20%, and amounts quite low if you find yourself in the rain. An arctic cold front barrels in early Sunday, and high temperatures occur ahead of the front in the morning. It will be much cooler with temperatures falling to level off 40 degrees in the afternoon. The cold air gradually deepens Monday and Tuesday; meanwhile a series of upper waves pass, triggering several rounds of precipitation. This is expected to begin Monday and extend on and off through Thursday.

Temperatures may be just cold enough for frozen precipitation, but once again it’s going to be a close call. Sleet or freezing rain are favored over snow due to much shallower cold air, with Tuesday the most likely day for any ice.

This poses a significant threat if ice accumulates, as it would possibly damage trees and power lines, we’ll monitor this closely as right now it’s just too close to call.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.