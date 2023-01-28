Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.
John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.(Instagram/johnlegend)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re getting a look at the newest addition to the Legend family.

Singer John Legend shared a photo on social media of his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter two weeks ago.

Legend captioned his post saying, “Our new love.”

Teigen previously shared a photo of Esti’s face earlier this week.

The star couple shares two other children together, Luna and Miles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal wreck has shut down State Highway 121 Thursday night.
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under...
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
After over a year and a half the day has finally come for the grand opening of Reba's Place!
REBA! Take a look at the grand opening of Reba’s Place
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented Taylor Sheridan with a medallion Saturday.
Choctaw Chief presents medallion to ‘Yellowstone’ show creator
A Bryan County man is accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.
Bryan County man charged with child sex abuse

Latest News

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Ukraine: ‘Fast-track’ talks underway for missiles, planes
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Police warn that torture suspect is using dating apps to find new victims
A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of...
Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs