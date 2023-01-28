Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma Senate Bill 863 proposes to end federal funding for the state schools

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) - “So we want to make sure that when the federal government oversteps its boundaries, we have the ability to say no.”, said Oklahoma Senator, David Bullard.

Senator Bullard said Senate Bill 863 is a plan to prevent what he considers federal overreach; issues like Title 9 including protection for the LGBTQ community.

Senator Bullard said, “So they try to use the money as a carrot or a stick to try and make you do what it is that they want you to do within their doctrine ideas.”

With the bill’s proposal to use state funding instead of federal dollars, Senator Bullard says he’s aware of the public’s concern.

He stated, “Number one lie that’s floating around right now is that this bill will be the end of all federal programs, Indian education... and you can’t have that, and you wouldn’t have free lunches, and none of those are even close to true. We would still have all of those programs; the schools will not lose a dime. I think probably the most legitimate concern is how are we going to fund it... and that’s going to be part of the interesting part of the discussion.”

A burning question that Oklahoma taxpayers have, is how much will it cost the state?

Senator Bullard said, “And I’ll have an exact number before we get into session so that we know exactly what we’re dealing with, and if the money is too astronomical, then we’ll find a different way to do it.”

However, Senator Bullard said this bill is still a work in progress.

He explained, “You gotta remember, writing a bill is a whole lot like asking a question. So, we’re asking a question, should the state of Oklahoma be dependent and tied to the federal regulations when it comes to education?”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented Taylor Sheridan with a medallion Saturday.
Choctaw Chief presents medallion to ‘Yellowstone’ show creator
Joel Alvarez, 35, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after he punched an officer in the face.
Sherman man sentenced to prison for assaulting a police officer
A fatal wreck has shut down State Highway 121 Thursday night.
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
After over a year and a half the day has finally come for the grand opening of Reba's Place!
REBA! Take a look at the grand opening of Reba’s Place
Zaed Fawaz Rashid, 46, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Denton County fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted list

Latest News

Denison ISD hires new Director of Security position
Denison ISD adds new Director of Security position
Denison ISD hires new Director of Security position
Denison ISD adds new Director of Security Position
Oklahoma Senate Bill 863
Oklahoma Senate Bill 863
Calvin Wade Anderson, 45, of Paris, was arrested after he allegedly fired his pistol during an...
Paris man arrested after firing pistol during altercation with wife, police say