Oklahoma Senate Bill 863 proposes to end federal funding for the state schools

Okla. (KXII) - “So we want to make sure that when the federal government oversteps its boundaries, we have the ability to say no.”, said Oklahoma Senator, David Bullard.

Senator Bullard said Senate Bill 863 is a plan to prevent what he considers federal overreach; issues like Title 9 including protection for the LGBTQ community.

Senator Bullard said, “So they try to use the money as a carrot or a stick to try and make you do what it is that they want you to do within their doctrine ideas.”

With the bill’s proposal to use state funding instead of federal dollars, Senator Bullard says he’s aware of the public’s concern.

He stated, “Number one lie that’s floating around right now is that this bill will be the end of all federal programs, Indian education... and you can’t have that, and you wouldn’t have free lunches, and none of those are even close to true. We would still have all of those programs; the schools will not lose a dime. I think probably the most legitimate concern is how are we going to fund it... and that’s going to be part of the interesting part of the discussion.”

A burning question that Oklahoma taxpayers have, is how much will it cost the state?

Senator Bullard said, “And I’ll have an exact number before we get into session so that we know exactly what we’re dealing with, and if the money is too astronomical, then we’ll find a different way to do it.”

However, Senator Bullard said this bill is still a work in progress.

He explained, “You gotta remember, writing a bill is a whole lot like asking a question. So, we’re asking a question, should the state of Oklahoma be dependent and tied to the federal regulations when it comes to education?”

