Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.

Troopers said Faulkenberry was transported to OU Medical Center with internal injuries, but was admitted in good condition.

Faulkenberry was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OHP.

