Two businesses team up to open indoor farmers market in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An ice cream shop and the Denison Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new idea.

Sugar Booger’s partnered with the Downtown Denison Farmers Market to bring the vendors indoors.

Different vendors will be featured each week inside the ice cream store.

The market manager of the farmers market said it’s a great opportunity for local businesses to work together.

“The goal down here on Main Street is basically to get together and make the city better as a whole,” Downtown Denison Farmers Market Manager Brandy Day said. “This is just one more collaboration, I think, that’s bringing more and more people together here.”

The indoor farmers market will be open year round, while the traditional Downtown Denison Farmers Market is seasonal.

This year it begins on April 29th and runs every Saturday through Oct. 7th.

