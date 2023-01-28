Veterans gather for 2023 Texoma Hero Awards

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Veterans from across Texoma gathered at the VFW 2772 Post on Friday to salute the recipients of the 2023 Texoma Hero Awards.

President and Co-Founder of Texoma Heroes Billy Teague said that two nominees were selected to be recognized as the January 2023 Texoma Heroes and one nominee to also be recognized as the January 2023 Honorary Texoma Hero.

“Today is marking the beginning of our 9th year recognizing our local veterans through this program,” Teague said. “We will also be honoring two veterans today, one of them will be the 100th veteran that we have honored since starting the program.”

The nominees were:

Keith Alan Milks, Master Sergeant, United States Marine Corps, Retired (Afghanistan, Iraq)

Barbara Theresa Parra-Milks, Chief Warrant Officer 3, United States Marine Corps, Retired (Afghanistan)

“In addition, we’ll have what we call an honorary Texoma hero,” Teague said. “It’s somebody who didn’t serve in the military, but they do a lot for the military and their families, and the community.”

The Honorary Texoma Hero nominee was:

Judy Teller, KQDR HOT 107.3 FM Radio

