Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under...
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
A fatal wreck has shut down State Highway 121 Thursday night.
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
After over a year and a half the day has finally come for the grand opening of Reba's Place!
REBA! Take a look at the grand opening of Reba’s Place
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented Taylor Sheridan with a medallion Saturday.
Choctaw Chief presents medallion to ‘Yellowstone’ show creator
A Bryan County man is accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.
Bryan County man charged with child sex abuse

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the...
Damar Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says