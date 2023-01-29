Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are investigating after a baby was found in a dumpster at an Ardmore church.

The child was found Saturday afternoon around 3 pm.

Ardmore police said the child is still alive and in stable condition as of Saturday night.

Police told KXII the child was not a newborn, but a very young child. Officers are investigating and said they will release more information as they can.

APD thanked the agencies who worked together to get the child to safety, including SOAS and Air Evac, the Ardmore Fire Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, and many more.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under...
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
A fatal wreck has shut down State Highway 121 Thursday night.
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
After over a year and a half the day has finally come for the grand opening of Reba's Place!
REBA! Take a look at the grand opening of Reba’s Place
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented Taylor Sheridan with a medallion Saturday.
Choctaw Chief presents medallion to ‘Yellowstone’ show creator
A Bryan County man is accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.
Bryan County man charged with child sex abuse

Latest News

The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth...
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in...
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
An ice cream shop and the Denison Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new idea.
Two businesses team up to open indoor farmers market in Denison
An ice cream shop and the Denison Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new idea.
- Indoor Farmers Market