Ice Event affecting Texoma Monday through Wednesday

Despite last night’s cold front dropping temperatures to near freezing on Sunday, extreme cloud cover remains. Some parts of Texoma got a few sprinkles and even some freezing sprinkles this morning, but it’s only the beginning. Starting Monday, more rain, freezing rain and sleet will start to affect Texoma. Coupled with overnight lows below freezing, there is a concern for an ice event in Texoma.

With Monday seeing sporadic precipitation throughout the day, Monday’s overnight below freezing temperatures will be an issue going into Tuesday. As Tuesday will bring even more freezing rain and sleet throughout the day. The freezing rain and sleet will change into regular rain on Wednesday, but it will continue raining all day Wednesday and into Thursday.

The primary concern with this ice event is road travel. I-35 specifically could turn dangerous with multiple rounds of freezing precipitation coupled with overnight below freezing temperatures. Bridges and overpasses are even more concerning. The secondary concern is with tree branches and power lines icing over due to freezing rain.

Given the tricky nature of predicting winter weather, keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority app for updates. The radar feature will help identify which areas are being affected by freezing rain. Even though Monday through Wednesday is the biggest cause for concern with freezing rain, it will be very cold and very wet until Friday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

