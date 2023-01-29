Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ice Event affecting Texoma Monday through Wednesday

Freezing rain and sleet will cause travel concerns.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Despite last night’s cold front dropping temperatures to near freezing on Sunday, extreme cloud cover remains. Some parts of Texoma got a few sprinkles and even some freezing sprinkles this morning, but it’s only the beginning. Starting Monday, more rain, freezing rain and sleet will start to affect Texoma. Coupled with overnight lows below freezing, there is a concern for an ice event in Texoma.

With Monday seeing sporadic precipitation throughout the day, Monday’s overnight below freezing temperatures will be an issue going into Tuesday. As Tuesday will bring even more freezing rain and sleet throughout the day. The freezing rain and sleet will change into regular rain on Wednesday, but it will continue raining all day Wednesday and into Thursday.

The primary concern with this ice event is road travel. I-35 specifically could turn dangerous with multiple rounds of freezing precipitation coupled with overnight below freezing temperatures. Bridges and overpasses are even more concerning. The secondary concern is with tree branches and power lines icing over due to freezing rain.

Given the tricky nature of predicting winter weather, keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority app for updates. The radar feature will help identify which areas are being affected by freezing rain. Even though Monday through Wednesday is the biggest cause for concern with freezing rain, it will be very cold and very wet until Friday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under...
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
After over a year and a half the day has finally come for the grand opening of Reba's Place!
REBA! Take a look at the grand opening of Reba’s Place
A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in...
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
A fatal wreck has shut down State Highway 121 Thursday night.
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Fri, Jan 27
Evening Forecast - Fri, Jan 27
Evening Forecast - Wed, Jan 25
Evening Forecast - Wed, Jan 25
Full Morning Weather 1/25/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/25/2023
Evening Forecast - Tues, Jan 24
Evening Forecast - Tues, Jan 24