Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) -The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth lab in a man’s car.

Officers said the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Faith Hill road.

They then discovered that the driver’s license was suspended and they found a mobile meth lab inside the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be cleared before going to jail.

The driver was charged with making meth, possessing meth, possessing paraphernalia, and some traffic charges.

