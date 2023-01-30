Texoma Local
1 dies in Love County rollover crash

(WABI)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man died Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over in Love County.

The sheriff’s office said it happened near Jimtown and Batson road. When deputies arrived, a truck was laying upside down, and the man was pinned inside.

According to a Facebook post, deputies tried to help the man, but believe he died during the crash and was already dead when they got to the scene.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating what exactly happened.

