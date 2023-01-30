Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy drinks.(Source: Postlethwaite & Netterville/www.celsiusclassactionsettlement.com via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celsius energy drinks have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years.

Now, the drink company has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about its ingredients.

Celsius had promoted its beverages as being free of preservatives, but it turns out the products contain citric acid.

The company said the citric acid is used as a flavoring and not as a preservative, but it reached a settlement “to avoid the expense and risks of the lawsuit.”

If you bought a Celsius beverage or mix between Jan. 1, 2015, and Nov. 23, 2022, you can get a payout.

You’ll need proof of purchase, such as a receipt, to receive up to $250. Without a receipt, you can still get a $20 payment.

You have until Feb. 13 to submit a claim. You can visit Celsius’ class-action settlement website for more information.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth...
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
-Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month.
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
After over a year and a half the day has finally come for the grand opening of Reba's Place!
REBA! Take a look at the grand opening of Reba’s Place

Latest News

In a pair of investigations Andy Pierrotti looks at flawed forensics and wrongful convictions.
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 12
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
LIVE: For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. The House...
Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story