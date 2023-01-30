I-35 Narrows to one lane in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department is warning that I-35 will be narrowing to one lane in Love County starting Monday, January, 30.

According to ODot, there will be two separate closures, both on the northbound lanes of the highway.

On January 30th starting at 8:00 a.m. north of Thackerville HWY, 77 will narrow to one lane as crews work on safety device repairs until noon.

Then on January 31st around 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Northbound I-35 will narrow to one lane south of Thackerville between mile markers one and three.

That’s for ongoing construction, and ODot suggests that you take a detour on HWY 77 instead of driving through.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.