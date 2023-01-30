Texoma Local
I-35 Narrows to one lane in Love County

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department is warning that I-35 will be narrowing to one lane in Love County starting Monday, January, 30.

According to ODot, there will be two separate closures, both on the northbound lanes of the highway.

On January 30th starting at 8:00 a.m. north of Thackerville HWY, 77 will narrow to one lane as crews work on safety device repairs until noon.

Then on January 31st around 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Northbound I-35 will narrow to one lane south of Thackerville between mile markers one and three.

That’s for ongoing construction, and ODot suggests that you take a detour on HWY 77 instead of driving through.

