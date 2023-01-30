Man dies after rollover crash in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after a rollover crash in Love County Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Timothy Pryor, of Burneyville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Pryor’s was headed westbound on a County road, seven miles north east of Leon in his pickup when he left the road, struck a fence, and rolled his pickup 3 1/2 times before coming to rest on its top. He was pinned for approximately 45 minutes before being freed by the Leon Fire Department.

According to OHP, Pryor was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.