Man dies after rollover crash in Love County
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after a rollover crash in Love County Sunday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Timothy Pryor, of Burneyville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said Pryor’s was headed westbound on a County road, seven miles north east of Leon in his pickup when he left the road, struck a fence, and rolled his pickup 3 1/2 times before coming to rest on its top. He was pinned for approximately 45 minutes before being freed by the Leon Fire Department.
According to OHP, Pryor was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.