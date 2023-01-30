Texoma Local
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75

-Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the yield signs at several entrance and exit ramps will soon become stop signs.

TX Dot crews will change signs on both sides of 75 at each entrance ramp and exit ramp between Farmington or Blythe road and Panther Parkway.

They will be putting up message boards at some of the more high-volume traffic ramps next week to make sure drivers know what to expect.

They ask anyone in the area to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs, and to slow down when they get close to and travel through work zones.

They also ask that drivers avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, or drinking.

If you want to learn more you can call the Van Alstyne Police at 903-737-9213.

