Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County Courthouse closes due to winter weather conditions

The Grayson County Courthouse closed as a result of the winter weather.
The Grayson County Courthouse closed as a result of the winter weather.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Courthouse closed as a result of the winter weather Monday.

The deadline has been postponed for residents who still need to pay property taxes.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said the tax payments will be accepted on the first day the courthouse reopens, and payments received that day will be posted as received on January 31, without penalty or interest.

“We’re sympathetic to the fact that people tried to get there [Monday] to make payments, and it’s very frustrating especially since they know that [Tuesday] is the statutory date for having those taxes paid on time,” Grayson County Tax Assessor Bruce Stidham said. “So that’s why we’re going to do this and extend that date to the first day we are back.”

ATTEMPTING TO MEET PROPERTY TAX DEADLINE ? Property tax payments will be accepted on the first date the courthouse...

Posted by Grayson County OEM on Monday, January 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
-Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month.
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
WEATHER ALERT DAY 2: Round 2 Of Crippling Weather Moves In
1 dies in Love County rollover crash

Latest News

In Oklahoma roads have been getting slicker and slicker since Monday morning.
OHP says stay aware while driving in winter weather
A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday.
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
A man was arrested at his home in Van Alstyne after deputies said he sexually assaulted a minor.
Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
Shelters are setting up across Texoma and opening their doors to get people out of the cold.
Warming Shelters open in Grayson County