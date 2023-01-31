Grayson County Courthouse closes due to winter weather conditions

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Courthouse closed as a result of the winter weather Monday.

The deadline has been postponed for residents who still need to pay property taxes.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said the tax payments will be accepted on the first day the courthouse reopens, and payments received that day will be posted as received on January 31, without penalty or interest.

“We’re sympathetic to the fact that people tried to get there [Monday] to make payments, and it’s very frustrating especially since they know that [Tuesday] is the statutory date for having those taxes paid on time,” Grayson County Tax Assessor Bruce Stidham said. “So that’s why we’re going to do this and extend that date to the first day we are back.”

