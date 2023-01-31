Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday.

According to law enforcement, Gary Underwood fled from an officer while he was being pulled over in the area of North Country Club Road and B Street in Ada.

Ada Police said the pursuit went into Seminole County where Underwood slammed on his brakes and caused a collision between his vehicle and police vehicle.

During the pursuit Underwood returned to the Ada area where he stopped his vehicle and fled on foot in the area of U.S. 377 and Sandy Creek Lane. He was captured a short time later by officers.

Police said Underwood was found hiding in an abandoned vehicle at 1518 Sandy Creek Drive.

According to law enforcement the following items were found in his possession:

one bolt action rifle

one shotgun

two handguns (one of which came back stolen)

gun parts/slide

a dash cam

two game cameras

a video camera

four cell phones

twenty-four unused syringes

three loaded syringes containing a crystalized substance

five metal spoons covered in a crystalized substance

a Triton scale

a Weight Max scale

96 clear baggies

three separate bags containing a white crystalized substance

twenty rounds of .223 ammunition

fifteen rounds of .410 ammunition

forty-six rounds of 45 auto ammunition

fifty round of 9mm ammunition

one round of .380 ammunition

nine SD cards

a chrome book

a Whistler Scanner which was direct wired to the vehicle

According to the social media post, Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office Deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers assisted in Underwood’s capture alongside Ada Police and Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Officers.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.