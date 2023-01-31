Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: Multiple people injured in Florida shooting

Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police said 10 people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida.

The Lakeland Police Department said in a statement Monday evening that officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m., and “at this time we believe there are nine victims, two with critical injuries and seven with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said later Monday evening that an additional victim had been discovered, bringing the total to 10. Eight victims have non-life-threatening injuries, and two critically injured victims are being treated at an area hospital.

Taylor said the victims are adult males between the ages of 20 and 35.

He said four people in a dark blue, four-door Nissan sedan shot at the victims from both sides of the car.

Police are searching for the vehicle and the suspects.

Taylor said the shooting appears to have been targeted, and that a “quantity of marijuana” discovered at the scene indicates drug sales might have been happening in the area at the time.

“I’ve been here 34 years and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
-Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month.
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75
The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth...
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
1 dies in Love County rollover crash

Latest News

Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office.
Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office
Shelters are setting up across Texoma and opening their doors to get people out of the cold.
Warming Shelters open in Grayson County