Roads conditions worsen across Texoma; travel highly discouraged

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KXII) - Road conditions significantly worsened Tuesday across Texoma as sleet that fell Monday froze overnight, leading to dozens of accidents and stranded driver calls on both sides of the Red River.

TxDOT reports every highway in North Texas is sleet-covered, and roads remain slick even as crews continue to treat major highways, intersections and elevated surfaces.

Locally, Sherman and Denison Police have been swamped with minor accident and stranded driver calls Tuesday. Police are asking residents not to get out unless they absolutely have to.

The roads are sheets of ice today. 🧊 Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Be safe today!

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

In Oklahoma, conditions are the same with sleet covered roads across the southern part of the state. ODOT crews are treating roads, but most remain slick and hazardous. I-35 from Ardmore south to Texas is considered extremely slick and hazardous and travel is discouraged, ODOT said Tuesday morning. Here’s a look at IH-35 in Ardmore as of 1 p.m.

IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23(ODOT)

Road conditions are not expected to improve Wednesday, with more precipitation in the forecast and temperatures staying below freezing. Travel is highly discouraged.

Oklahoma drivers can see live road conditions at okroads.org.

Texas drivers can see live road conditions at drivetexas.org.

