Sleet Picks up By Morning...

Winter Storm Warning continues through noon Wednesday.

Sleet tapers off Monday night but picks up again Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will run well below freezing, 19 to 25 degrees with north winds at 20 mph, really cold stuff! Tuesday sees a 90% chance of more sleet, mixed with freezing rain, highs below freezing in the mid to upper 20s. Travel is discouraged unless truly necessary, as roads will get worse Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s precipitation comes in hard during the morning followed by continued pockets of freezing rain and sleet, mixed with some snowflakes, through the day and into Tuesday night.

Conditions remain bad and possibly get worse as sleet begins changing to freezing rain late Tuesday and into the morning hours of Wednesday. This will cause some ice accumulations on trees and power lines. Right now the ice event looks moderate but not extreme, but we’ll have to keep a very close eye on it. This ice event is going to be right down to a razor’s edge of one or two degrees; the most likely scenario is for the northwestern portions of The News 12 area to get freezing rain for the longest period of time.

The precipitation begins changing to rain farther south and east as the air mass warms. Temperatures should remain just above freezing Wednesday night. Finally, rain ends by Thursday morning and we rise into the 50s by Friday and Saturday.

We may see some windy 60s as so as Sunday!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

