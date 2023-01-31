Texas AAA driving tips for Texoma winter storm

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Freezing rain began falling across the Texoma area on Monday. With more freezing rain and sleet in the forecast, road conditions are deteriorating rapidly.

Hazardous driving conditions bring life-threatening circumstances. Texas AAA Spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster, says if you do not have to drive in these conditions, stay home. However, he shared protocols drivers should follow should they have to get out on the icy roads.

“The biggest mistake is just going too fast, getting in a hurry, and not leaving yourself enough room to maneuver your vehicle if you need to,” Armbruster said.

Additionally, Armbruster said it is important for drivers to use their brakes only when traveling under 25 mph. Otherwise, it could cause the vehicle to lose control.

“If you’re going over 25 miles per hour, you’re really more than likely going to need to steer out of that skid, so look and steer in the direction you want your vehicle to go,” Armbruster said.

There are also precautions drivers should take even before getting behind the wheel. First, drivers should get their tire tread and tire pressure checked.

“The cold weather can cause the tire to lose pressure, underinflated tires can be dangerous to drive on and it makes your vehicle harder to control,” Armbruster said.

Texas AAA urges drivers to prepare an emergency to keep in their cars. These kits should be stocked with items that could help in case of a dangerous situation.

Items AAA recommends are a traction aid, sand or kitty litter, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, coats and other warm gear, snacks, extra water, a phone charger and an ice scraper.

Additionally, Armbruster said to make sure your gas tank is at least half full because, in the event of an emergency, it may take extra time for help to arrive.

Armbruster said those who drive too fast in these icy conditions are the ones they usually find in a ditch. If you must drive during this ice storm, go slow and be prepared.

