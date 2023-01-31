Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested at his home in Van Alstyne after deputies said he sexually assaulted a minor.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said on March 11, 2022 they received a call about an assault of a child and their investigation pointed to 62-year-old Walter Donald Wagner.

Sheriffs said Wagner performed sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 and was using the internet as a means of searching for victims.

Wagner was arrested on Sunday for sexual assault of a child and booked into the Grayson County Jail. His bond is set to $200 thousand.

