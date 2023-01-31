Warming Shelters open in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Shelters are setting up across Texoma and opening their doors to get people out of the cold.

In Denison, Light Fellowship Church, at 801 W. W. Owings St., is providing a warm place to stay until Wednesday.

The Salvation Army, at 5700 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman, is also taking anyone who needs a place to go for the next three days, and it’s looking at staying open on Thursday and Friday night.

“When they’re here we try to feed them breakfast lunch and dinner,” said Lt. Michael Cain, corps officer, and executive officer for the Grayson County Salvation Army. “We try to do everything we can to nourish them during this time because we just want them to know that somebody loves them and that somebody cares about them, and we’re here to open up our doors to anybody who needs it.”

The Salvation Army said it is also taking donations of gloves and hats.

