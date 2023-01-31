Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Warming Shelters open in Grayson County

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Shelters are setting up across Texoma and opening their doors to get people out of the cold.

In Denison, Light Fellowship Church, at 801 W. W. Owings St., is providing a warm place to stay until Wednesday.

The Salvation Army, at 5700 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman, is also taking anyone who needs a place to go for the next three days, and it’s looking at staying open on Thursday and Friday night.

“When they’re here we try to feed them breakfast lunch and dinner,” said Lt. Michael Cain, corps officer, and executive officer for the Grayson County Salvation Army. “We try to do everything we can to nourish them during this time because we just want them to know that somebody loves them and that somebody cares about them, and we’re here to open up our doors to anybody who needs it.”

The Salvation Army said it is also taking donations of gloves and hats.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
-Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month.
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75
The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth...
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
1 dies in Love County rollover crash

Latest News

A resident at a Sherman apartment complex was almost left without heat Monday night because of...
Almost left without heat in freezing weather, Sherman resident raises concern about apartment maintenance
Texas AAA driving tips for Texoma winter storm
Texas AAA driving tips for Texoma winter storm
Texas AAA driving tips for Texoma winter storm
Texas AAA driving tips for Texoma winter storm
A man died after a rollover crash in Love County Sunday night.
Man dies after rollover crash in Love County