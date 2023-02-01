Texoma Local
Durant Police describe roads as hazardous and slick

Detective Mitchell said these accidents resulted from drivers going too fast for the road conditions.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -In Durant, Police describe roads as slick, icy and hazardous.

Detective Brandon Mitchell advises you to stay home if possible.

If you do have to leave the house, give yourself extra time and drive slowly.

“Since yesterday, since the storm has arrived, we’ve worked over 20 motor assists and over ten accidents, nothing life threatening but it is hazardous on the streets right now.”

Detective Mitchell said these accidents resulted from drivers going too fast for the road conditions.

