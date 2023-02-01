How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible.

In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported.

The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape off.

“It’s a medium concern for me,” said Matthew Donihoo, a Gunter resident.

Donihoo said he’s ready for the next forecast of freezing rain.

“I do have some generators at the house as a backup and a way to get those going to power the house,” said Donihoo.

But if you haven’t prepared yet for potential outages, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said now is the time.

“The things you can do to take the steps to be more prepared is make sure all of your devices are charged- that any backup sources for power are fully charged,” said Samantha Allison, the assistant emergency management coordinator for Grayson County.

OEM recommends closing off rooms to prevent heat from escaping.

Allison said if you have blinds and curtains, close them too and stuff towels and rags under the doors.

“If you do have an alternative source of heat, make sure you do have one that’s safe to use inside the house,” said Allison.

OEM said things like space heaters should be kept away from curtains, bedding, and clothes.

Space heaters and any open flames also need to be turned off if you leave your home or go to sleep.

Bringing grills indoors or leaving an oven open can also be dangerous.

“I even heard of people who are trying to warm up in their car in closed areas and having detrimental effects,” said Donihoo.

ERCOT reported enough power to meet current demand on Wednesday.

“There is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

OEM warns freezing rain may cause local outages.

“The biggest thing is don’t call 911,” said Allison. “You want to make sure you do report that to your power provider so that they have you marked as needing restoration.”

From then on, she said to stay in an interior room and don’t leave home unless necessary.

