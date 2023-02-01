Ice: The Worst Is on Wednesday

Winter Storm Warning continues through 6 am Thursday.

The Warning was extended because colder air and slower storm movement are making for a more prolonged winter weather event, the worst of which passes on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

We’ll have occasional freezing drizzle or light freezing rain through sunrise, amounts should be low but it’s all sticking immediately to exposed objects including roads, trees, and power lines. Precipitation intensifies Wednesday morning and continues through much of the day; widespread freezing rain may be moderate to heavy at times. This is very bad news as we’re going to be on the verge of enough accumulation to call it an ice storm, which is typically 1/2″ or more of ice.

If we get less than ½” of ice accumulation, we’ll see nearly impassable roads, moderate tree damage, and scattered power failures, but it won’t be a catastrophic event. However, if we get more than ½” of ice, which is possible, all of the negative effects mentioned above get much worse. Our easternmost counties such as Lamar and Choctaw have a lower threat of significant ice as freezing rain changes to a cold rain earlier in the day.

The precipitation may remain as freezing rain for most of the News 12 area through Wednesday and possibly into Wednesday night before finally changing over to rain and ending Thursday morning. Much warmer weather awaits for the weekend with highs in the 50s by Saturday.

Overall, we’re down to a razor-thin margin of temperatures on this potential ice storm, but at the very least travel will remain difficult through Wednesday afternoon. Be sure and keep tabs on this developing situation on News 12 and your KXII Weather Authority app.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.