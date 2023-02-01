Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: Walgreens employee arrested for stealing $25,000 from store

A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store...
A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store where she worked.(hillaryfox via Canva)
By WIFR Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Police in Illinois say a worker has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from her place of employment.

According to the Cherry Valley Police Department, 22-year-old Tajanae Glass has been charged with theft for stealing money from a Rockford-area Walgreens.

Authorities said Glass was caught by a loss prevention manager while working at the store. She is accused of taking around $25,000.

Cherry Valley police said a witness informed officers that Glass was in charge of depositing money into the company bank account. However, she reportedly took various amounts of money from the deposits over the last year.

According to police, Glass provided them with a written confession before being arrested.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
WEATHER ALERT: An Ice Storm Develops This Evening, Overnight
Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday.
Body found in Sherman identified
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store
A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday.
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
A man was arrested at his home in Van Alstyne after deputies said he sexually assaulted a minor.
Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

A winter storm brought snow to Dallas Tuesday.
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight....
How to prepare for potential power outages
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeking punitive damages
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeking punitive damages