Texoma restaurants try to stay open during winter

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With dangerous road conditions across the Texoma area, many restaurants and businesses are closed. As the treacherous winter weather continues, some are running low on their food supply.

As I drove down Texoma Parkway in Sherman today, I counted 11 closed restaurants. However, a few were open including City Limits.

The Co-Owner of City Limits, Denny Callahan, tells me it was an easy decision to stay open because they love serving their customers in times of need.

“It’s great and even all of our employees and staff took food home to their families, and we’ll do that again today,” Callahan said.

Their customers were happy they were open. City Limits customer, Taylor Walker, told me his drive to the restaurant was slick.

“Places like the city are still open for food, but if you don’t have to get out don’t get out,” Walker said.

If you are looking for a meal during this weather, City Limits is an option. However, as I was there I witnessed multiple vehicles sliding, up and down hills.

Co-Owner Denny advises anyone who may come to the restaurant to drive slowly.

I also noticed a few fast food restaurants open along Texoma Parkway including Taco Bueno and Jack in the Box. Moving into the rest of the week, hours and openings will be questionable, like our roads.

