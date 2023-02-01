Warming shelters across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma residents may be in need of a place to stay warm and organizations across Texoma are stepping up to help those in need.

Director of Denison’s Menorah Ministries, Effie Bowden said, “We are allowing people who have no other place to go to stay in the sanctuary overnight, and we serve an evening meal, or a lunch and an evening meal. In the morning, people go to the soup kitchen, which is two blocks west of us, for breakfast.”

Located, at 801 W Owings Street, in Denison, Light Fellowship Church said they will be open for anyone seeking shelter.

Bowden said, “Our rules are that we will be open if the weather is 32 or below at sunset.”

The Salvation Army on Texoma Parkway is another organization extending its services to ensure no one is left hungry or without a place to stay warm.

Grayson County Salvation Army Executive Officer, Lt. Michael Cain said, “We’ve made the call, we’re going to open up 24 hours a day. We have our shelter staff there on staff, we’re feeding breakfast, lunch, dinner, keeping everybody warm, you know watching tv, just giving everyone a place to go to get out of this weather.”

Listed below are more warming shelters open in Grayson County and in Oklahoma, if you, or someone you know need a place to stay warm during this winter storm.

