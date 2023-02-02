3 arrested for alleged burglary in Pushmataha County
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people have been arrested, accused of burglarizing a home in Pushmataha County.
The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office said John Hawk, of Texas, Kristy Hale, of Texas, and Destiny Lee, of Durant, were arrested on January 27 after numerous items were found in a flat bed trailer attached to a vehicle they were in.
According to a report, a vehicle had gotten stuck on State Highway 271 South of Antlers after it attempted to make a U turn. A flat bed trailer that had been pulled behind the vehicle had also come detached from the truck.
When sheriffs arrived to assist they determined non of the subjects had a valid license to drive the vehicle, so the vehicle and trailer were impounded.
Sheriffs said the story the three individuals were giving about going on a camping trip became suspicious because of the items seen on the trailer, such as welders, air compressors, weed eaters, etc.
Hawk was arrested for obstructing an officer and for possession of methamphetamine.
Hale was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee was arrested for a warrant out of Bryan County.
Sheriffs said during the inventory, mail was found addressed to a residence in Antlers that was not in the name of any of the subjects in the vehicle. When deputies went to the residence they found no one home, signs of forced entry, and the home appeared to be ransacked.
According to the sheriffs department, a jeep was also stolen from the same residence by a fourth man identified as Jay Joseph Weems.
Sheriffs said they have reached out to multiple agencies across Texas and Oklahoma concerning this case and investigators have uncovered a trail of numerous items pawned across both states.
Hawk has been charged with:
- interfering with an officer
- possession of a controlled substance
- burglary in the second degree
- receive, possession of a conceal stolen property
- carry or possess a firearm by a convicted felon
Hale has been charged with:
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- burglary in the second degree
- receive possess or conceal stolen property
- carry of possess a firearm by a convicted felon
- malicious injury or destruction of property
Lee has been charged in Tribal Court with:
- burglary in the second degree
- receive possess or conceal stolen property
- carry of possess a firearm by a convicted felon
- malicious injury or destruction of property
- active warrant out of Bryan County
Hawk and Hale are being held at the Pushmataha County Jail, each with a $150 thousand bond.
Lee is also being held at the Pushmataha County Jail. Her bond is set to $5,000.
Sheriffs said they will seek additional charges on Weems for the stolen Jeep.
