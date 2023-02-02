3 arrested for alleged burglary in Pushmataha County

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people have been arrested, accused of burglarizing a home in Pushmataha County.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office said John Hawk, of Texas, Kristy Hale, of Texas, and Destiny Lee, of Durant, were arrested on January 27 after numerous items were found in a flat bed trailer attached to a vehicle they were in.

According to a report, a vehicle had gotten stuck on State Highway 271 South of Antlers after it attempted to make a U turn. A flat bed trailer that had been pulled behind the vehicle had also come detached from the truck.

When sheriffs arrived to assist they determined non of the subjects had a valid license to drive the vehicle, so the vehicle and trailer were impounded.

Sheriffs said the story the three individuals were giving about going on a camping trip became suspicious because of the items seen on the trailer, such as welders, air compressors, weed eaters, etc.

Hawk was arrested for obstructing an officer and for possession of methamphetamine.

Hale was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lee was arrested for a warrant out of Bryan County.

Sheriffs said during the inventory, mail was found addressed to a residence in Antlers that was not in the name of any of the subjects in the vehicle. When deputies went to the residence they found no one home, signs of forced entry, and the home appeared to be ransacked.

According to the sheriffs department, a jeep was also stolen from the same residence by a fourth man identified as Jay Joseph Weems.

Sheriffs said they have reached out to multiple agencies across Texas and Oklahoma concerning this case and investigators have uncovered a trail of numerous items pawned across both states.

Hawk has been charged with:

interfering with an officer

possession of a controlled substance

burglary in the second degree

receive, possession of a conceal stolen property

carry or possess a firearm by a convicted felon

Hale has been charged with:

possession of drug paraphernalia

burglary in the second degree

receive possess or conceal stolen property

carry of possess a firearm by a convicted felon

malicious injury or destruction of property

Lee has been charged in Tribal Court with:

burglary in the second degree

receive possess or conceal stolen property

carry of possess a firearm by a convicted felon

malicious injury or destruction of property

active warrant out of Bryan County

Hawk and Hale are being held at the Pushmataha County Jail, each with a $150 thousand bond.

Lee is also being held at the Pushmataha County Jail. Her bond is set to $5,000.

Sheriffs said they will seek additional charges on Weems for the stolen Jeep.

