Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

3 arrested for alleged burglary in Pushmataha County

Destiny Lee, John Michael Hawk, and Kristen Hale (left to right) were arrested for an alleged...
Destiny Lee, John Michael Hawk, and Kristen Hale (left to right) were arrested for an alleged burglary out of Pushmataha County.(Push Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people have been arrested, accused of burglarizing a home in Pushmataha County.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office said John Hawk, of Texas, Kristy Hale, of Texas, and Destiny Lee, of Durant, were arrested on January 27 after numerous items were found in a flat bed trailer attached to a vehicle they were in.

According to a report, a vehicle had gotten stuck on State Highway 271 South of Antlers after it attempted to make a U turn. A flat bed trailer that had been pulled behind the vehicle had also come detached from the truck.

When sheriffs arrived to assist they determined non of the subjects had a valid license to drive the vehicle, so the vehicle and trailer were impounded.

Sheriffs said the story the three individuals were giving about going on a camping trip became suspicious because of the items seen on the trailer, such as welders, air compressors, weed eaters, etc.

Hawk was arrested for obstructing an officer and for possession of methamphetamine.

Hale was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lee was arrested for a warrant out of Bryan County.

Sheriffs said during the inventory, mail was found addressed to a residence in Antlers that was not in the name of any of the subjects in the vehicle. When deputies went to the residence they found no one home, signs of forced entry, and the home appeared to be ransacked.

According to the sheriffs department, a jeep was also stolen from the same residence by a fourth man identified as Jay Joseph Weems.

Sheriffs said they have reached out to multiple agencies across Texas and Oklahoma concerning this case and investigators have uncovered a trail of numerous items pawned across both states.

Hawk has been charged with:

  • interfering with an officer
  • possession of a controlled substance
  • burglary in the second degree
  • receive, possession of a conceal stolen property
  • carry or possess a firearm by a convicted felon

Hale has been charged with:

  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • burglary in the second degree
  • receive possess or conceal stolen property
  • carry of possess a firearm by a convicted felon
  • malicious injury or destruction of property

Lee has been charged in Tribal Court with:

  • burglary in the second degree
  • receive possess or conceal stolen property
  • carry of possess a firearm by a convicted felon
  • malicious injury or destruction of property
  • active warrant out of Bryan County

Hawk and Hale are being held at the Pushmataha County Jail, each with a $150 thousand bond.

Lee is also being held at the Pushmataha County Jail. Her bond is set to $5,000.

Sheriffs said they will seek additional charges on Weems for the stolen Jeep.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Patchy Re-Freezing Tonight, Say Good-Bye To The Ice on Friday
Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight....
How to prepare for potential power outages
Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday.
Body found in Sherman identified
Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with...
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store

Latest News

“It was imminent that the vehicle was going to slide off into the pond.”
OHP trooper saves the lives of mother and children
Paris Police are warning residents of low hanging utility lines and tree limbs due to the...
Be aware of low hanging utility lines and tree limbs, police say
A traffic signal in Ardmore is currently down after a car slid into it Wednesday.
Temporary stop sign in place after vehicle hits traffic signal in Ardmore
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat