Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Autism diagnosis rates have tripled in the last 16 years, new study says

One reason for the higher rate of diagnoses may be that there is more awareness of autism...
One reason for the higher rate of diagnoses may be that there is more awareness of autism within the general public.(dragana991/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Autism diagnosis rates in children increased three-fold in less than two decades, according to a new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Researchers from Rutgers University focused on diagnosis rates of 8-year-olds in the New York/New Jersey metro area.

They found that between 2000 and 2016, the rate of autism diagnoses tripled.

One reason for the higher rate of diagnoses may be that there is more awareness of autism within the general public.

There are also better tools for diagnosing autism and more education about it. Doctors have gotten better at identifying cases of autism without intellectual disability – that is, children who have average or above-average IQs who display characteristics of autism, like impaired social skills.

Those cases are traditionally less obvious to parents, teachers and doctors than cases in children with intellectual disabilities.

According to a 2021 CDC report, one in 54 children had been diagnosed with autism by age 8 in 2016, compared to one in 150 children in 2000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Patchy Re-Freezing Tonight, Say Good-Bye To The Ice on Friday
Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight....
How to prepare for potential power outages
Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday.
Body found in Sherman identified
Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with...
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store

Latest News

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.
Police on scene of domestic shooting in Oregon
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White...
Biden’s handwritten notes part of classified docs probe
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) renews D.C. push to cap insulin costs
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) renews D.C. push to cap insulin costs