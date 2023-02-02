Be aware of low hanging utility lines and tree limbs, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are warning residents of low hanging utility lines and tree limbs due to the accumulation of ice.

Police said if you come across any utility lines that are low or laying on the ground you should not attempt to move them yourself, instead contact the police department so that lines can be guarded.

They add, that if you see low hanging tree limbs across a street, be aware of those and attempt to avoid them so that you do not damage your vehicle or have an accident.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.